WWII veteran honored with plaque, holiday

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ocean Springs community honored Donald Young.

Young is a retired World War II veteran who served aboard tankers such as a Merchant Mariner in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Over the course of the war, over 6,800 merchant seamen died, more than 11,000 were wounded and around 600 were held prisoner by the Japanese. The casualty rate of the U.S. Merchant Marine is among the highest of any service.

Young turned 95 on Saturday. He currently lives in Ocean Springs with his wife of 41 years. The city dedicated a plaque to him as family members stood at his side at the Seaman’s Memorial on Front Beach.

Young was presented additional proclamations from the Mississippi House of Representatives and the state Senate. Mayor Kenny Holloway also declared July 30 as Donald Young Day in Ocean Springs.

