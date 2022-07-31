2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Heather Luebbers of the Meridian Police Department confirmed to News Eleven that the driver and passenger of a motorcycle are in critical condition.
Both victims have been airlifted to a hospital in Jackson after a collision with a car on Highway 19 South at the Highway 45 bypass.
We will update this story as more information about the crash becomes available.
