2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Heather Luebbers of the Meridian Police Department confirmed to News Eleven that the driver and passenger of a motorcycle are in critical condition.

Both victims have been airlifted to a hospital in Jackson after a collision with a car on Highway 19 South at the Highway 45 bypass.

We will update this story as more information about the crash becomes available.

