Community set to host back-to-school prayer event this Tuesday

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County residents and leaders invite community members to attend their back-to-school community prayer event.

The community prayer is happening this Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. at the Clarke County Courthouse in Quitman.

At the event, there will be food vendors, musical performances, and a school supply giveaway.

Tawanda Foster, one of the organizers, said they want to host the community prayer to gather and pray for all children ahead of the school year.

“We will also have other things that will be going on, fun night activities. So, we are asking them to come out and just to celebrate with us. Let’s pull together as a community, we can do great things together, but we can’t do anything if we are apart. So, we are asking that you come out. Let’s pray together, fellowship together, and let’s have a great time,” said Foster.

Again, the community prayer will be happening this Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. on the Clarke County Courthouse lawn in Quitman.

