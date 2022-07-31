Experts say gas prices likely to continue dropping through Labor Day

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices across Alabama are continuing to drop. The state’s average as of July 30 is $3.81. That is down 65 cents from just one month before.

It’s also down 15 cents in one week and Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said you can expect to see this trend going into August. He said it may not continue to drop 15 cents each week, but predicts a few cents each time.

He said during August and September, gas prices usually start dropping anyway as summer travel winds down. He said Labor Day is not a holiday that causes major gas price hikes, but a gas plateau. Ingram predicts prices will stay the same that holiday weekend and continue dropping for fall.

“Demand starts to drop a little bit and our prices usually follow suit,” Ingram said. “Hopefully, we will see prices continue to drop throughout the end of the year.”

Ingram said prices are expected to keep dropping throughout the year, because right now there are no oil supply issues. He said they could start rising again if there are any worldwide changes in supply.

