Jazmin Mitchell camp returns for a second year

Sumter Central hosts second annual Jaz camp.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The second annual Jazmine Mitchell camp kicked off at Sumter Central on Saturday.

The Jaz Camp is a free basketball camp that is free for ages 5-18. Coach Mitchell was excited for this years camp to get kids out of the house and back on the court to work on different skills and drills.

Coach Mitchell really emphasized how important it is to him to make sure the camp is free so that anyone can attend.

Jazmine Mitchell said, “My goal is to get our kids in Sumter County a chance to have a free basketball camp because basketball is so high and with the COVID going on, things are so high for our kids so I want to give our kids an opportunity to have a chance like the other kids. A free basketball camp in Sumter County.”

There were over 150 kids that attended this years camp.

