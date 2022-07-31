Local police department hosts Stuff the Cruiser event

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department hosted its Stuff the Cruiser event on Saturday.

The department is doing what they can to ease the burden for parents buying school supplies for their children ahead of the school year by hosting their annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

The police department said this is the twelfth year they have hosted this school supply giveaway event.

The Chief of Police, Randall Davis, said the department’s mission is to protect and serve those in need.

“We try to let the community know that we do care. Sometime people get the wrong impression of the police and law enforcement, but law enforcement is here to help. I have always taught my guys here to try to help first. This is a blessing for us to be able to get out, through the help of the community, businesses and everything to support these people in these trying times. We know that inflation, gas, and everything is high, so we are trying to take a little of bit of that pressure off of them,” said Chief Davis.

Larry Gill the mayor of Marion says being able host outreach events like this is not only important to show support for those in need but to also to show the younger generation how to pay it forward as well.

“I think it is very important to show our youth how to give back, not just giving back to them at the time being, but when they get older and decide they want to give back so it’s a revolving cycle, so we are good for years and years to come,” said Mayor Gill.

Timothy Hardy, a Meridian resident, explains his need and how grateful he is to the Marion Police Department for hosting the Stuff the Cruiser event.

“Getting my kids prepared for school is very important for them to get prepared for this school year because last year we had a little trouble, but we made it through. That’s mainly my focus. Really when you look around, nobody really does that anymore. Nobody really cares about the community like they do, I tip my hat to them because they do it every year and they do it well,” said Hardy.

Mayor Gill posted to his social media Saturday evening that 807 people came through to get school supply on Saturday.

The Marion Police Department says it strives to support its community members and neighboring communities as well.

So, if you miss the school supply giveaway event, the Chief Davis encourages you to contact the department and they can give you the school supplies you need.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.