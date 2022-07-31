Parents worry over the cost of school supplies amid inflation

Back to school shopping costs more this year
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School is just around the corner and many of you are starting to stock up on back to school supplies.

But, Birmingham City School leaders said some parents are struggling because of inflation and record high costs at the grocery store.

“School supplies is an issue every year,” Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said. “The economy right now is influx, interest rates are going up, and we look like we may be in a recession. That really impacts a lot of parent’s pocket books.”

Pain in the pocket book is partly due to inflation, which has grown by more than nine percent. Many local organizations and Birmingham Police are holding book bag giveaways and school supply drives to help parents in the district and leaders recommend you utilize them if you need to.

“Providing bookbags, taking that responsibility off of parents, can really do a lot to support the parents,” Dr. Sullivan said. “They can put that money towards groceries or something else that parent may need.”

According to the National Retail Federation, families spent an average of $850 on school items last year.

“I think in light of the rising interest rates, as well as looming recession, I think it really makes it a real real problem this year,” Sullivan said.

School starts for Birmingham City Schools students on August 8.

Click here to see school supply drives.

