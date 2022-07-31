Riley double in 9th lifts Braves over D-backs 1-0 for sweep

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals' Patrick Corbin in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a run-scoring double off Mark Melancon in the ninth inning, giving the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 victory over Arizona on Sunday and a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.

Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kenley Jansen (5-0) combined on a four-hitter for the Braves, who at 62-41 moved 21 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2019 at 97-65.

Matt Olson singled with one out in the ninth against Melancon (3-9) and scored when Riley’s double hit the fence in right-center on two hops. Olson slid headfirst, easily beating the throw.

Jansen (5-0) walked pinch-hitter Alek Thomas with two outs in the top half but was caught stealing second by catcher Travis d’Arnaud when Thomas took a foot off the bag after passing the base with a headfirst slide.

Atlanta had lost eight of its last previous series finales. The Braves have swept six series this season but were just 1-5 in their prior six chances to sweep.

The Braves are 39-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They stayed three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Atlanta is a big league-best 47-8 when scoring first.

Fried, an All-Star who has a 2.09 ERA over his last eight starts, allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Arizona’s Merrill Kelly gave up three hits and two walks in seven innings with eight strikeouts, He lowered his ERA to 1.31 over his last six starts.

LIFE OF RILEY

Riley’s second double broke was his 27th extra-base hit of the month, passing Hank Aaron in July 1961 for most extra-base hits for the Braves in a month. Riley leads the majors with 61 extra-base hits.

DOUBLED UP

McCarthy caught William Contreras’ flyball in the left-field corner in the second but dropped the ball as he tried to transfer it to his glove while running into the wall. With runners on first and second, McCarthy threw to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who relayed third baseman Josh Rojas for one out. Rojas threw to second for the second out of the inning-ending double play.

UP NEXT

Braves: Open a two-game home series against Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Diamondbacks: Start a series Monday at Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests.
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
Kedarius Stribling, SanMarco Houston and Kendarius Ruffin have all been charged with murder and...
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
The future home of Zaxby’s in Meridian will be located next to Krystal.
Hitt: Zaxby’s will be an attraction for Meridian
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras celebrates after hitting a home run against the Arizona...
Contreras, Anderson power Braves to 6-2 victory over Arizona
Second annual Jaz camp is held at Sumter Central High School.
Jazmine Mitchell basketball camp
Sumter Central High School hosts second annual Jazmine Mitchell camp.
Jazmin Mitchell camp returns for a second year
New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), made multiple plays...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #4