Carver Community Coalition speaks on closing of Carver Middle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carver Community Coalition was formed after the announcement was made that Carver Middle would be closing.

The community coalition said they were concerned about the lack of transparency from Meridian Public School District and how taking a school away from that side of town would affect the community.

The Carver Community Coalition issued a statement last week saying the U.S. District Court Southern District of Mississippi is delaying the decision to close carver Middle until August 11th.

Melba-Clark-Payne, the Coordinator of the Coalition, said they take issue with the lack of transparency.

“I feel as though we have really put the whole issue in the public’s eye. This was going on without them having announced anything. One of the cafeteria workers told me about two weeks ago that she did not know where she was going so the employees were not informed. Some of the students were not informed because I had a child tell me recently he was assigned to Carver. A lack of transparency means students didn’t know, cafeteria workers didn’t know, and the public didn’t know,” said Clark-Payne.

Another coalition member, Larry Jones, who went to carver believes closing the school will create a problem for families on the south and west sides of town.

“I am passionate about Carver closing because I went to Carver. It was a community school. When I went to school, I was able to walk to school. My parents were able to come to the school because they did not have transportation and I live in Frankberry so it played an instrumental part in the development of my education. I am concerned about the educational part of it because that is what was stressed to me. They wanted me to make sure I got an education and the only way you are going to get an education, you have to be at school. If you don’t have the means of transportation it is going to be a burden,” said Jones.

Robert Markham, another coalition member, believes there are other solutions that can be made rather than closing Carver Middle and they want to discuss it with school district.

“Keep the public informed, don’t make decisions just with a school board and a superintendent. Don’t do that. They have planned this way before now because you don’t have architecture drawings overnight. You don’t plan overnight, and then tell the public this is what we have done, this is what we are going to do. This coalition asked to meet with the schoolboard. We wrote them a letter and told them we want to meet with them and discuss it. They said no, we have made up our minds and we not going to change it, so we don’t need to meet with you all,” said Markham.

The Carver Community Coalition is hosting and inviting the public to an informational meeting on Thursday, August 4th at 6 p.m. at Council Organization Building located on 814 45th Avenue in Meridian.

