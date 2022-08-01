Crimenet 08_01_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Camille Eason.

Eason is a 24-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of larceny.

If you know where Eason can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

