Deputies search for armed robbery suspects

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County investigators are searching for multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery Monday morning.

It was just after midnight at this gas station in Lauderdale. Authorities said four people wearing masks and carrying guns entered the store.

“Four black males with masks and hoodies entered the business armed. They robbed the store and also took some cigarettes,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

The clerk cooperated with the robbers and turned over cash.

“We encourage everyone as they’re going in and out of a business to be conscious of what’s going on before you walk in,” Calhoun said. ‘Look around the parking lot and those kinds of thing. We know this group. We believe it’s the same group. It might not be the same group that’s done this robber, but they are certainly involved in criminal activity out in our computer. We need everyone’s help. Anyone that sees anything make the call”

The suspects then escaped. Calhoun said that if you see anything out of the ordinary, then it’s good to go ahead and call dispatch.

“Lately we have seen multiple car burglaries and now we have had this happen. We have also had other stores that have been burglarized at night where they are smashing the windows and going in. we need help from our community.”

The number to call is 855-485-TIPS.

