Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Entergy customers of Entergy Mississippi can apply for a one-time $80 refund from the company’s website.

Presley announced in June that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service Commission’s action of a historic $300 million settlement.

Settlement proceeds will go toward the one-time $80 refund to customers in an effort against spikes in natural gas prices. Presley says this will prevent a $180 rate increase in 2023 along with a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

“I fought to make sure that customers of Entergy would have the opportunity to get a one-time check of $80 rather than a bill credit if they wanted it,” Presley stated. “Mississippians are being hit by record inflation, and high gas prices and this $80 can help the family budget during these hard economic times. Customers who want to get that $80 check in the mail can start signing up today and we will make sure they get the refund they are due.”

Customers who do not sign up to receive an actual check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.

