A great week to see rainbows since we have daily rain chances

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Rain chances will be higher for the start of this week due to the combination of an upper disturbance over our region, abundant moisture, and simply the heat of the day. So, make sure to carry an umbrella each day. If you get rain, expect it to be heavy at times with possibly some frequent lightning. Daily rainfall estimates could range from .25″ to 1″ (locally more).

Depending on the time rain starts in your area, it could stifle temps. Yet, on average, highs will hover near 90 degrees each afternoon before rain-cooled air settles in. By the end of the week, the upper-level disturbance will shift farther west of our area. So, we’ll get back to just spotty PM showers/storms this weekend with seasonable highs in the low-mid 90s.

Remember, if conditions are right, you may be able to see a rainbow each day. Best timing is late afternoon or early evening, and make sure the sun is at your back...then scan the sky for a possible rainbow. If you get a good view, please send us your photos via our Weather App or through this link: https://www.wtok.com/community/user-content/

Tracking the Tropics

All remains quiet for now.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.