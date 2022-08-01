The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approves funding for many projects in the county

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many have noticed a lot of paving and other projects as you drive through Lauderdale County, many of them not finished. Well, it all comes down to one thing.

Whether funding for a new road or a new sound system at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center, the board of supervisors agreed that these improvements for the county need to be completed. Many of these projects have been going on for years, and now after waiting all this time, the Board of Supervisors finally got the okay from the state to begin funding some of these important projects.

“One of the biggest things that we took care of was was the package on the roads. You know that’s that’s something that the people see and drive on every day, and they expect us to take care of. So I think it’s, that’s an easy go to that that’s one of the biggest things that we did today was ok funding for roads,” said the President of the Board of Supervisors, Jonathan Wells.

The supervisors also wanted to stress that since inflation is so high and the price of petroleum is almost doubled, things like asphalt have practically doubled in price.

“So, we’re going to continue to work on roads and do improvements for our people, but what I’ll also what we want people to understand and realize is is that we’re probably not going to get to touch as much as we were a couple years ago because prices are practically doubling,” said Wells.

The new sound system for the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center now costs roughly 20 thousand dollars more than the original pricing from several months ago.

