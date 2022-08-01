Lyons, Moulds inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

On Saturday night, Barry Lyons and Eric Moulds were both inducted into the Mississippi Sports...
On Saturday night, Barry Lyons and Eric Moulds were both inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.(WLOX | WLOX Sports)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, eight people were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Two of those inductees call South Mississippi home.

Shuckers ambassador and Biloxi native Barry Lyons was inducted for his 10-year MLB career that saw him play for teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now known as the Los Angeles Angels) and the Chicago White Sox.

South Mississippi’s other inductee comes in the form of Eric Moulds, a former Mississippi State Bulldog who spent 12 years in the NFL and earned Pro Bowl honors 3 times over a career most notably spent with the Buffalo Bills. Moulds made sure to take a moment to soak everything in.

“It was something I never really thought about because I just had fun playing the game, and it makes it extra special because I’m from Mississippi, so a lot of people that aren’t from the state don’t realize the severity, but I do because I’m from here and I grew up here, so it was extra special for me,” said Moulds.

Other inductees include:

  • High school coach Bob Tyler
  • High school coach Willis Wright
  • PGA golfer Jim Gallagher Jr.
  • MLB player David Dellucci
  • College, high school coach Kermit Davis Sr.
  • Swimmer Maggie Bowen Hanna

To see inductees from past classes or learn more about the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, you can visit their website at msfame.com.

