MDOT Commissioner presents ‘litter removal’ truck to Newton County Sheriff’s Department

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons Monday presented Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington with a truck to be used for future litter removal efforts in Newton County.

“We are proud to collaborate with Sheriff Joedy Pennington by presenting this truck that will contribute to the removal of trash from our state highways. I am grateful to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its commitment to keep Mississippi beautiful and encourage all of our citizens to do their part by not throwing trash along our roadways.”

The program is part of a partnership between MDOT and local counties that aims to remove litter from state rights-of-way.

“We get a lot of complaints about trash on our highways, and this unit will be utilized to help remove trash from our state highways in Newton County,” said Simmons. “Please keep an eye out for any roadside crews working to keep our highways clear of litter.”

