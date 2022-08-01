MDOT Commissioner presents ‘litter removal’ truck to Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons Monday presented Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington with a truck to be used for future litter removal efforts in Newton County.
The program is part of a partnership between MDOT and local counties that aims to remove litter from state rights-of-way.
“We get a lot of complaints about trash on our highways, and this unit will be utilized to help remove trash from our state highways in Newton County,” said Simmons. “Please keep an eye out for any roadside crews working to keep our highways clear of litter.”
