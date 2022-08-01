Funeral services for Mr. Rodney Carl Rainer will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Salem Baptist Church with the Reverend Michael Yancey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Rainer, 66, of Toomsuba, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Rush Foundation Hospital surrounded by his loving familiy.

Rodney has a talent for fabrication and welding. He was a craftsman who enjoyed metal working and using his hands. He had a talent for restoring cars, trucks, and 18- wheelers; he also enjoyed riding and building dune-buggies. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed cooking and gardening and also sharing the fruits of his labor. Rodney was a friend to all who met him.

Mr. Rodney is survived by his wife of 44 years, Wanda G. Rainer; their children Ashley Michelle Roberson and Trisha Jo Rivers (Josh); grandchildren Leslie Roberson White (Andrew), Alana Nichole Summerford, Marley Cheyenne Rivers, Josie Reese Summerford, and one granddaughter on the way. Siblings Donald Rainer (Jan), Roy Rainer (Renee), and Ellen Rainer Smith; brother-in-law, Thomas Lamar Shelby, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Rainer is preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Rainer; his siblings, George Daniel Rainer, Peggy Rainer Gibson, Orland Nicky Rainer; a special great aunt, Evelyn Shelton; and his mother and father-in-law Josephine and Oscar Shelby.

Pallbearers will be Josh Rivers, Hunter Harper, Thomas Shelby, Daricek Shelby, Purvis Shelton, Tom Webb, Allen Gandy, and Wade Shelton with James Stewart serving as honorary pallbearer.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Rainer family will receive guests from 9:30 AM until 10:50 AM prior to funeral rites in the church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721