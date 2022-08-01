Mrs. Brenda Sessums Watkins

Graveside services for Ms. Brenda Sessums Watkins will be held 3 pm, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Lucern Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Bro. Curtis Vance will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm at Lucern Congregational Methodist Church.

Ms. Watkins, 75, of Decatur died Friday, July 29 at University Medical Center.

She was a very hardworking and dependable employee for over 50 years at Bon Homme and Choctaw Glove.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Brenda was adored by her family and her fur baby “Buster”.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Pamela Johnson (Terry) of New Bern, N.C.

2 Granddaughters: Terra Johnson of New Bern, N.C. and Ashley Johnson of Davenport, Florida

1 Niece: Robin North (John Sidney) of Ridgeland

2 Nephews: Randy Lewis (Rosie) and Ronnie Lewis both of Madison

She is survived by three great nephews whom she considered her own children, Ryan Lewis, Reid Lewis and Riley North.

Ms. Watkins was preceded in death by her parents, L.C. Sessums and Avis Sessums.

Pallbearers: Tony Sessums, John Sidney North, John Riley North, Jessie Vance, Milton Vance and Kenny Joe Bankston

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

