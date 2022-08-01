Mrs. Georgette McDonald

Georgette McDonald
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Georgette McDonald will be Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm at El Bethel Baptist Church, Meridian with Rev. Chris Barnes officiating, with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mrs. McDonald, 71, of Meridian, who died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her residence.  A viewing will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

