Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking a look at an incredible tree in California’s Redwood National Park could get visitors into trouble.

Hyperion is certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest living tree.

If you go in for a closer look in person, however, you could receive a fine.

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)

The massive tree has faced serious environmental issues, including erosion and trash around the tree, since thrill-seekers started visiting it in 2006.

Now, anyone who gets caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19
The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests.
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
Kedarius Stribling, SanMarco Houston and Kendarius Ruffin have all been charged with murder and...
Three suspects charged in 2020 shooting death
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row
Carver Community Coalition speaks on possible closing of Carver Middle
Carver Community Coalition speaks on closing of Carver Middle

Latest News

FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarks Monday about the Nuclear Nonproliferation pact of 1970.
Blinken: Nuclear pact made world safer but there are challenges