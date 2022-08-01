Rain is in forecast for the next few days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday. Today we are expecting some afternoon showers and storms coming into the area. With plenty of cloud cover in the morning a stray shower cannot be ruled out. The heavier rain should move into the area around 2PM today.

Tomorrow rain chances increase, so you will still need your rain gear. Rain will be in the forecast for the entire week. On and off again heavy downpours of rain are likely. High temperatures are slightly cooler thanks to the much-needed rain. Low temperatures are still near the mid to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.