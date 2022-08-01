Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight new members were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame this past Saturday night at the Jackson Convention Center. The new inductees were Maggie Bowen-Hanna (swimming), Jim Gallagher Jr. (golf), Kermit Davis Sr. (basketball), Bob Tyler (football coach), David Dellucci (baseball), Barry Lyons (baseball), Eric Moulds (football) and Willis Wright (high school football coaching). The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame now is up to 335 members.

College football is back! Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi will hit the practice field in earnest this week in preparing for their upcoming September 3 2022 openers. MSU will host Memphis State, Ole Miss will entertain Troy University, and Southern Mississippi will welcome Hugh Freeze and Liberty University.

Southern Mississippi was picked to finish fifth in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference at Media Days in New Orleans last week. Louisiana was overwhelmingly picked first in the West with South Alabama coming in second. Troy was third with Texas State, USM, Arkansas State and UL-Monroe following in that order. Appalachian State led the Eastern Division followed by Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Old Dominion.

One former Ole Miss Rebel wide receiver D.K. Metcalf of Seattle made sports headlines as he agreed on a three-year deal for a $72 million extension that includes $58.2 guaranteed along with a $30 million signing bonus. The Oxford native has 29 career touchdowns in his three-year career and will be a free agent again at the ripe old age of 27. His former Rebel teammate A.J. Brown of Starkville was traded from Tennessee to Philadelphia during the off-season and at that time signed a four-year $100 million deal with the Eagles. Brown is guaranteed $57.2 million of the $100 million and received $40 million of that at signing. The Starkville native will be under Eagles control through the 2026 season.

The Atlanta Braves were 18-8 in July as they chase the New York Mets in the Eastern Division of the National League. Most of that success has been fueled by former DeSoto Central High School star Austin Riley. His walk off ninth inning double on Sunday gave the Braves a 1-0 win over Arizona. Riley’s double was his 26th in July breaking Hank Aaron’s franchise record of 25 for a single month set back in 1961. Austin hit .423 with 11 home runs and 14 doubles and drove in 25 runs in the month of July.

Former Mississippi State All-American baseball player Will “The Thrill” Clark was honored by the San Francisco Giants over the weekend as he became only the 13th Giant to have his number 22 retired. Clark, who helped lead MSU to the College World Series in 1985, was the second pick in the ‘85 draft. The New Orleans native began the 1986 season as the team’s starting first baseman where he was an eight-year fixture and five-time All-Star at the corner position.

The Mississippi Braves are hosting the Biloxi Shuckers beginning on Tuesday in a six-game series that will conclude on Sunday at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The teams have met 18 times entering this series with the teams deadlocked at 9-9 on the year. They will have one final series in Biloxi in September.

Odds & Ends

Ole Miss has 32 former Rebels in National Football League preseason football camps followed by Mississippi State with 29 and Southern Mississippi with 11.

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is donating half of his $300,000 salary to help with the new Tiger football facility.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Director Rickey Neaves announced last week that all MHSAA high school varsity football games would kick off at 7:30 p.m. through September 30, instead of 7 p.m.

The first NFL preseason football game will be played this Thursday, August 4, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame contest in Canton, Ohio.

