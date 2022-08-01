Tax-Free Weekend recap

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The tax-free weekend came to an end last night and it gave the community some great opportunities to get a head start on their back-to-school shopping. Many big and local businesses offered deals on clothing, footwear, and school supplies on Friday and Saturday. Now that the event is over, we talked with some local businesses about the impact that the weekend has had on their foot traffic and business in general.

“It has been really good for business here this week especially more towards the end of the week. A lot of people have been preparing for this weekend and it has been good for us here and all the business in general. I have seen a lot of businesses kind of band together in preparation for this weekend as it is great for the community to get together and help get people ready for back to school. We have had a great weekend and I am sure that a lot of others have as well, and it has just been good all around.”

The prices of just about everything are higher right now so this past weekend was a wonderful opportunity for people around the community to get started on back-to-school shopping. Even if you were not preparing for a new school year this weekend also offered you an opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping list.

