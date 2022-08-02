After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #6

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Winston wins the day

Heading into practice six, it felt like a good time for Jameis Winston to take over. Other than the very quick first day, Winston hadn’t really had a big day of work.

Tuesday was finally that day. Winston and the offense shined and had arguably their best practice to date.

Winston flashed his big arm with a touchdown bomb to Deonte Harty. Unlike his previous big play earlier in camp, this was no coverage bust. In fact, Harty said in the huddle Winston told him that was going to be open. Harty beat Justin Evans on the play.

Later in practice, Winston connected with Olave on a rollout. This wasn’t a designed bootleg, instead Winston was flushed out of the pocket and made the throw. It was an encouraging play considering that throwing on the move had been one of the last impediments from his knee injury.

The key now for Winston is to stack a few practices like that together.

Take Two: Paulson Adebo stays active

Adebo remains on a hot streak at Saints camp. He was active again Tuesday. Early in practice, Winston checked out of a run and into a pass and tried to connect with Easop Winston on a go-route down the sideline. Adebo was there to knock the ball away.

In the second team period, Adebo knocked down an Andy Dalton pass to Kirk Merritt.

Adebo has been very impressive thus far through camp. It’s still very early in the process, but hopefully the second-year pro is ready to make a jump this season.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

Scott Patchan had a tackle for loss on a run play during the first team period.

Malcolm Roach sacked Winston during the second team period.

Another day of pads brought another post-whistle scuffle with Trevor Penning. This time he and J.T. Gray were going at it after the whistle. It appears defenders are getting frustrated with Penning’s tenacity through the whistle. He will likely lead the team in camp fights, but he isn’t changing his style.

Performance wise, Penning had two consecutive false starts to close practice. However, in the earlier team periods Penning put multiple defenders on the ground with his blocking.

Take Four: Participation Report

Taysom Hill, Marcus Davenport, Tyrann Mathieu, Rashid Shaheed and Payton Turner all did not practice. It appeared Tuesday was a veteran day off for DeMario Davis.

Pete Werner and Juwan Johnson were back on the field doing seven-on-seven work.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Tough break for safety Smoke Monday reportedly injuring his knee. He was an undrafted rookie that felt like with a strong preseason may have been able to get on the roster. We’ll see how long he’s out of action.

- Wide receiver Kawaan Baker was a long shot to make the Saints roster. Now that he’s getting suspended six games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy, those odds just got longer.

- Kentavius Street and Tanoh Kpassagnon both received some first team reps at defensive tackle.

- The team returns Wednesday for practice seven with helmets and shells.

