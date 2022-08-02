Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward eastern Kentucky flood relief

Wtok and Gray Television stations help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
Wtok and Gray Television stations help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK and Gray Television are raising money for people affected by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in our Appalachia Rises campaign.

Appalachia Rises will support the ARH Foundation Fund for Flood Relief and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund. Click the links below to donate online.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

