Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died

(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall, Howard Ballou and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County coroner confirmed a Brandon football player died on Monday.

Coroner David Ruth said no injuries were detected, and he is taking the body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to rule on a cause of death. The football player has been identified as 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student-athlete, Phillip Laster.  Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Scott Rimes, Superintendent of Education.

This is a developing story.

Lauderdale County supervisors approve project funding
Barbers receive mental health support training
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
