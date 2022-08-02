Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County coroner confirmed a Brandon football player died on Monday.

Coroner David Ruth said no injuries were detected, and he is taking the body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to rule on a cause of death. The football player has been identified as 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student-athlete, Phillip Laster. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Scott Rimes, Superintendent of Education.

This is a developing story.

