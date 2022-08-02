Choctaw County gets grant to help replace bridge

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $334,270 grant to assist the Choctaw County Commission in replacing a bridge that was closed after being damaged by a flood in 2022.

The Community Development Block Grant urgent need funds will restore access to the Lake Lavada neighborhood near the city of Butler. The damaged bridge prohibits emergency vehicles and school buses from having access to the subdivision which has nearly 50 homes. Residents are currently required to travel a private road to get to their homes.

Gov. Ivey notified Michael Armistead, chairman of the Choctaw County Commission, that the grant had been approved.

In addition to providing access for about 130 residents, the bridge supported infrastructure pipes for water and sewer services to the subdivision. County officials plan to replace the existing 68-foot-long bridge with a concrete one that is 12 feet longer and will be at a higher elevation and less likely to incur flood damage. Construction, once it begins, is expected to take about three months to complete.

The county has pledged $365,350 in local funds for the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

