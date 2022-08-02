Kemper County Arrest Report August 2, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

07-27-2022 Felony Malicious Mischief; Burglary-Breaking and Entering Dwelling House.jpg
07-27-2022 Felony Malicious Mischief; Burglary-Breaking and Entering Dwelling House.jpg

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Javario Jenkins 07-29-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Javario Jenkins 07-29-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Makayla Crayton 07-26-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Makayla Crayton 07-26-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Heath Mays 07-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Heath Mays 07-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Javier Velazquez-Iborra 07-26-2022 Driving with No Driver License.jpg
Javier Velazquez-Iborra 07-26-2022 Driving with No Driver License.jpg(WTOK)
08-01-2022 911 Harrasment.jpg
08-01-2022 911 Harrasment.jpg
Thomas Sykes 07-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance; DUI Other; Possesion of...
Thomas Sykes 07-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance; DUI Other; Possesion of Marijuana.jpg
Patrick Wood Jr. 07-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Patrick Wood Jr. 07-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Thomas Smith 08-01-2022 911 Harrasment.jpg
Thomas Smith 08-01-2022 911 Harrasment.jpg

