Much needed rain remains in the area

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday! Showers and thunderstorms remain in the area today. So, you will need to grab onto that umbrella. We are expecting on and off again heavy downpours of rain for much of the day.

This much needed rain will bring nearly a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain for most of the viewing area. We could also see nearly an inch of rain in some spots. These showers and storms will help relieve us from the current drought that we are in. The rain will stick around for the next few days.

