Northeast Lauderdale volleyball has high hope for the new season

Trojans prep for their third season.
Trojans prep for their third season.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale’ volleyball program is entering their third season.

They come into the third year with three seniors on their team. The most seniors they have had in their programs short history.

Last season the Trojans did make it to the playoffs but this year they are hoping to do more than that.

They’ll also have a better understanding of what it is going to take to do well, you know, under pressure,” said head coach Debrah Everett. “And we haven’t really had any senior um we had one senior our first year, so this is our first year that we’ve had seniors.”

Senior setter Lindy Williams said, “It’s like we’ve kind of built the team up so but we have really good communication and really good team chemistry this year so I think we’re going to be a lot better.”

Junior outside hitter, Audianna Green said, “We’ve grown a lot as a team and individually. And we’ve grown a lot together as a team so I think together, we can grow even more. Like team chemistry means a lot to me and we love each other a lot so.”

Northeast opens their season against Meridian on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19
Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health....
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests.
MPD makes arrests after answering calls

Latest News

The Lamar Raiders are starting off the 2022 season seeking revenge.
Lamar Raiders seeking revenge
The Lamar Raiders prep for 2022 season.
Lamar volleyball is coming for revenge to open up the 2022 season
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
All-Star Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal with Braves
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal