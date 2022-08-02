Northeast Lauderdale volleyball has high hope for the new season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale’ volleyball program is entering their third season.

They come into the third year with three seniors on their team. The most seniors they have had in their programs short history.

Last season the Trojans did make it to the playoffs but this year they are hoping to do more than that.

They’ll also have a better understanding of what it is going to take to do well, you know, under pressure,” said head coach Debrah Everett. “And we haven’t really had any senior um we had one senior our first year, so this is our first year that we’ve had seniors.”

Senior setter Lindy Williams said, “It’s like we’ve kind of built the team up so but we have really good communication and really good team chemistry this year so I think we’re going to be a lot better.”

Junior outside hitter, Audianna Green said, “We’ve grown a lot as a team and individually. And we’ve grown a lot together as a team so I think together, we can grow even more. Like team chemistry means a lot to me and we love each other a lot so.”

Northeast opens their season against Meridian on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

