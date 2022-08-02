CEO: Ochsner, Rush merger ‘very positive’

Ochsner Rush Health
Ochsner Rush Health(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Driving around Meridian you might have noticed some new signs for one of the local hospitals.

This sign change signifies a major change in how people receive their health care.

What many people used to know as Rush Health Systems, is now Ochsner Rush Health. The change in ownership was completed Monday as new plans for the hospital were put in place.

The CEO of Ochsner Rush Health said this was a very positive move for the hospital. He said the change was needed to push health care into the future.

“To really provide them again with high-quality health care but close to home, whether that’s provided in person locally or it’s connected to a world-class provider through telemedicine,” said CEO of Ochsner Rush Health, Larkin Kennedy.

The hospital has also increased its minimum wage pay by about $4.00 to $12.00 an hour. This affects more than 400 of its employees.

