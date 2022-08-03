‘Armed and dangerous’ man suspected of stealing Green Bay homicide victim’s car

Caleb Anderson
Caleb Anderson(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a man believed to be driving the stolen vehicle of a victim of a homicide in Green Bay.

Caleb Anderson was last known to be in the Greenville, Alabama area. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anderson’s believed to be driving a stolen 2013 Ford Fiesta that’s blue in color. It has a Wisconsin License Plate 207HUH.

“The victim’s vehicle was observed being operated in the Packerland Drive area shortly after the time we believe the death occurred,” police say. “A person Investigators believe to be operating the victim’s vehicle is Caleb Anderson.”

Vehicle stolen from Green Bay homicide victim on Aug. 2, 2022.
Vehicle stolen from Green Bay homicide victim on Aug. 2, 2022.(Green Bay Police Department)

Anderson is described as 5′11″ and 200 pounds. He’s from Iron County, Michigan.

Officers say the vehicle was stolen from the victim of a homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.

On Aug. 2, at 8:29 a.m., police were called to an apartment at 1320 Packerland Drive for a welfare check. Police found a person dead at the scene.

Investigators say it’s a homicide. The victim’s name was not released.

“This is still an active investigation and we are limited on how much information can be released at this time,” police say.

If you have any information on Caleb Anderson or see the stolen vehicle, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Phillip Laster Jr.
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

Jackson State University
JSU’s annual Day of Giving exceeds $500k goal
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse after father accuses her of assaulting...
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old
Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 3, 2022