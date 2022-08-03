The Back-to-School weather doesn’t look too bad

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Many students are heading back to school this week. For those heading back on Thursday , it looks like an umbrella is necessary to have because scattered afternoon showers & storms are expected. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light.

For those students who are heading back on Friday , rain will be harder to find. So, if kids don’t carry the umbrella, most should be ok. It’ll be another hot summer day with low-mid 90s, and feeling hotter with the humidity. So, make sure they dress in shorter sleeves and have extra water bottles in their backpacks. To all students, teachers, and staff... HAVE A GREAT SCHOOL YEAR!

The weekend will not be a wash-out. Saturday brings only isolated showers, but a few additional showers are possible on Sunday. Overall, the weather will be cooperative for outdoor plans. However, it’ll be hot and muggy with highs remaining in the low-mid 90s (heat indices slightly over 100 degrees). So, make sure to continue practicing heat safety.

Next week, the same song and dance... Hit & miss showers with highs in the 90s.

Tracking the Tropics

All remains quiet for now.

