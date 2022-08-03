Council amends budget, transfers $180K to public works

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has approved a $180,000 budget amendment for this fiscal year.

The money came from unused salaries and has gone into the general fund. Council members voted to use the money for gas expenses for city equipment.

Public Works Director David Hodge said this money will help his department with repairs and maintenance of heavy machinery. He said the money is needed more now as gas prices rose drastically this year.

