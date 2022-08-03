Early move-ins underway at UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama campus is pulsating with new life for the new year with early move-in well underway. Nearly one thousand students moved in with so many more to come.

They were impressed, but first they had to get over the nervous excitement of being away from home for the first time, not to mention cart loads of stuff to move in.

It was organized madness outside Tutwiler Hall. Cars and trucks snaked around the dorm, all waited patiently to unload.

Mayme Smith and her mom of Noonan, Georgia were in line on August 3, anxiously awaiting to get going, get moving and start a new chapter.

“I’m excited,” said Smith.

“Chaotic in a really good way. We packed up the last few days, so excited to be here,” said mom Melissa Smith.

Melissa Smith admitted letting her ‘baby’ go is tough.

“Pretty tearful, the only girl at home. I got choked up and came and saw the Alabama girls with their pom-poms,” she said.

Dr. Steven Hood says Wednesday was day one of several early move-ins for thousands of students across campus.

“These are primarily girls going through recruitment that will start later this week,” said Dr. Hood, Interim Vice President of Student Life at UA.

The Smiths eventually made their way to the unloading dock. It took two large carts and some helping hands to transfer the haul from home. It is beginning to get real in a very big way for the 18-year-old.

“A lot bigger than I thought it was going to be and I’m super excited to see what it looks like with all mine,” Smith said.

The start of fall classes is just days away. By then Mayme Smith will have gotten organized and settled in. Let the journey begin.

Classes begin on August 17. Dr. Hood says by the end of this week another two thousand students will have moved in on campus.

