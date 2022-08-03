Faye Buckley

Faye Buckley
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Graveside service for Faye Buckley will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Richard Wallace officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Faye Buckley, age 78, of Meridian passed away peacefully at Starkville Manor in Starkville, MS on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Survivors include her daughter, Lawanda Gardner (Cliff); granddaughter, Amanda Walker (Paul); sister, Gay Whitehead (Larry); extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Myrtle Smith.

A special thanks to the staff at Starkville Manor for their love and care showed to our mom.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM at the funeral home prior to committal service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

