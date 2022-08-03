FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Brittney Brady, 23, is scheduled to make her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA paramedics to the residence where the infant was found unresponsive.

The infant first was transported to Forrest General Hospital and later airlifted to The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She died at UMMC early Tuesday morning.

Brady also will face two counts of felony child neglect in connection to two other small children who were also in her custody.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.