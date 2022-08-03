Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 3, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Phillip Laster Jr.
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report August 2, 2022
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 2, 2022
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official