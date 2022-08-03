Lauderdale County School District has plans to open up a new technical career center

Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain
Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The future of education at Lauderdale County School District was the center of attention at today’s rotary club meeting.

Today, August 3, the Lauderdale County School District discussed its plans for a new technical learning center.

The director of technical learning for the district says the country needs more people to work labor jobs, and with proper access to training, they can help with this shortage.

The district is super excited for the future, especially with all the positive momentum from the year before.

“We’ve got a career technical education facility that we’re planning. We think that’s going to be a big thing for us moving forward, and just this past year, we had the highest graduation rate that we’ve ever had third-grade gate, one of the highest we’ve ever had,” said Lauderdale County Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain.

The price of the new facility is unknown, but the district has received a grant from the state for eight million dollars.

The district is also accepting donations to help cover the cost.

