Man indicted on sexual battery charges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man has been arrested and indicted on four counts of sexual battery.

James Calvin Fulgham, 62, was actually arrested in Nov. 2020 for sexual battery and authorities said he spent about a month in jail before bonding out.

They said he never went to subsequent court dates and was indicted by a grand jury. He was arrested this week in downtown and will now face the charges in court. Lauderdale County investigators said Fulgham has inappropriate contact with two minors that are to have been his girlfriend’s children.

Fulgham has been denied bond.

