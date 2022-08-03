Man indicted on sexual battery charges

James Fulgham charged with sexual battery.
James Fulgham charged with sexual battery.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man has been arrested and indicted on four counts of sexual battery.

James Calvin Fulgham, 62, was actually arrested in Nov. 2020 for sexual battery and authorities said he spent about a month in jail before bonding out.

They said he never went to subsequent court dates and was indicted by a grand jury. He was arrested this week in downtown and will now face the charges in court. Lauderdale County investigators said Fulgham has inappropriate contact with two minors that are to have been his girlfriend’s children.

Fulgham has been denied bond.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Phillip Laster Jr.
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain
Lauderdale County School District has plans to open up a new technical career center
Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a...
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
Lauderdale Cefco robbery surveillance images
Jackson State University
JSU’s annual Day of Giving exceeds $500k goal