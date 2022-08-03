Miss. Auditor: State could save almost $350K annually in cell phone bills

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said taxpayers could save nearly $350,000 a year if state-issued cell phones with little to no usage were turned off. White released a report of his findings Wednesday.

A news release from White stated that 30% of the over 2,100 analyzed mobile devices had little to no usage and the devices came from five state agencies whose combined annual budgets represent nearly 75% of the state’s yearly spending.

The report also suggested opportunities for state agencies to change cell phone plans to reduce unnecessary spending and save taxpayer money.

Read the full report below:

