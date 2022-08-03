Miss. Auditor: State could save almost $350K annually in cell phone bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said taxpayers could save nearly $350,000 a year if state-issued cell phones with little to no usage were turned off. White released a report of his findings Wednesday.
A news release from White stated that 30% of the over 2,100 analyzed mobile devices had little to no usage and the devices came from five state agencies whose combined annual budgets represent nearly 75% of the state’s yearly spending.
The report also suggested opportunities for state agencies to change cell phone plans to reduce unnecessary spending and save taxpayer money.
Read the full report below:
