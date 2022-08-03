Miss. Auditor: State could save almost $350K annually in cell phone bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said taxpayers could save nearly $350,000 a year if state-issued cell phones with little to no usage were turned off. White released a report of his findings Wednesday.

A news release from White stated that 30% of the over 2,100 analyzed mobile devices had little to no usage and the devices came from five state agencies whose combined annual budgets represent nearly 75% of the state’s yearly spending.

“My office has handled some of the biggest fraud cases in state history, but we’re also committed to looking for savings in the smallest corners of state government. If we repurposed this money spent on unused cell phones, we could pay for 11 new police officer salaries or put 14 new police cruisers on the streets every year. We could be putting thousands more textbooks in classrooms each year instead of paying for unused cellphones. Low-usage cellphones are just another opportunity for the state to reinvest money spent into more important areas.”

The report also suggested opportunities for state agencies to change cell phone plans to reduce unnecessary spending and save taxpayer money.

Read the full report below:

