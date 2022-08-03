Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row.

One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.

The player enjoys playing Mississippi Match 5, especially when the jackpot reaches $200,000 or more. They always choose the same numbers and typically purchase two tickets for each drawing.

Right on Saturday’s heels, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Mississippi Match 5 was hit by one player matching all five numbers. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased from Super See Tobacco in Tupelo. The winning numbers were 10-16-20-31-32.

The Mississippi Lottery said with the recent addition of the 2:30 p.m. drawing joining the 9:30 p.m. drawing and the Fireball add-on feature for Cash 3 and Cash 4, winners have been lining up in front of headquarters in anticipation of claiming their prizes. Additional notable winners this week include:

Mega Millions

$10,000: from Aug. 2 drawing purchased from 72 Express on Highway 72, Burnsville.

$10,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Sprint Mart #39, Tupelo

$10,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Hampton Shell, Meridian

$20,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Clark Oil #40, Biloxi.

$20 Mega Money scratch-off game

$100,000 winning ticket purchased from Main Street Junction #2 on West Main Street, Louisville.

$100,000 winning ticket purchased from Shannon Food Mart on Noah Curtis Street, Shannon.

Cash 4

$2,500 winners: 16

$5,000 winners: 13

$7,500-$7,600 winners: 4

$12,500 winner: 1 (five total Cash 4 tickets)

$20,000 winner: 1(four total Cash 4 tickets)

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s, Aug. 3, Powerball® drawing is up to $202 million, with an estimated cash value of $119.5 million. The jackpot for the Friday, Aug. 5, Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $36 million, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million. The jackpot for the Aug. 4 drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is worth an estimated $50,000.

