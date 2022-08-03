Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners

$10,000 won on Mega Millions ticket bought at Meridian's Hampton Shell.
$10,000 won on Mega Millions ticket bought at Meridian's Hampton Shell.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row.

One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.

The player enjoys playing Mississippi Match 5, especially when the jackpot reaches $200,000 or more. They always choose the same numbers and typically purchase two tickets for each drawing.

Right on Saturday’s heels, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Mississippi Match 5 was hit by one player matching all five numbers. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased from Super See Tobacco in Tupelo. The winning numbers were 10-16-20-31-32.

The Mississippi Lottery said with the recent addition of the 2:30 p.m. drawing joining the 9:30 p.m. drawing and the Fireball add-on feature for Cash 3 and Cash 4, winners have been lining up in front of headquarters in anticipation of claiming their prizes.
Additional notable winners this week include:
Mega Millions
$10,000: from Aug. 2 drawing purchased from 72 Express on Highway 72, Burnsville.
$10,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Sprint Mart #39, Tupelo
$10,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Hampton Shell, Meridian
$20,000: from July 29 drawing purchased from Clark Oil #40, Biloxi.
$20 Mega Money scratch-off game
$100,000 winning ticket purchased from Main Street Junction #2 on West Main Street, Louisville.
$100,000 winning ticket purchased from Shannon Food Mart on Noah Curtis Street, Shannon.
Cash 4
$2,500 winners: 16
$5,000 winners: 13
$7,500-$7,600 winners: 4
$12,500 winner: 1 (five total Cash 4 tickets)
$20,000 winner: 1(four total Cash 4 tickets)

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s, Aug. 3, Powerball® drawing is up to $202 million, with an estimated cash value of $119.5 million. The jackpot for the Friday, Aug. 5, Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $36 million, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million. The jackpot for the Aug. 4 drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is worth an estimated $50,000.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Phillip Laster Jr.
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

.
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White
Miss. Auditor: State could save almost $350K annually in cell phone bills
Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will...
Webb telescope captures photo of ‘Cartwheel’ Galaxy
The Meridian City Council transferred $180,000 from unused salaries to the Public Works...
Council amends budget, transfers $180K to public works