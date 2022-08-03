More showers and storms to dodge for Hump Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A rainier pattern continues for Wednesday. It won’t be a wash-out, but scattered showers and storms are expected by the afternoon and evening. There’s abundant moisture in our atmosphere that’ll serve as fuel for showers & storms. So, the heat of the day and an upper-level disturbance will tag team to help spark more wet weather across our area. Rainfall estimates could get up to 1″ if you get a good downpour (locally more is possible). However, there will be some spots that don’t get any rain.

Regardless, it’ll remain muggy. Patchy dense fog is actually possible for our Wednesday morning . The afternoon will bring highs near 90 degrees, but it’ll feel hotter with the humidity. Areas with no rain, your highs could reach the low-mid 90s (so, hope for rain....lol).

The upper-level disturbance will shift west of our area by the end of the week. So, rain chances go down by Friday to just the spotty PM variety. However, temps rise back to average...reaching the mid 90s. Also, heat indices will get over 100 degrees for many spots by Friday... and this trend will follow us into the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

All remains quiet.

