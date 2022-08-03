MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries.

We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state.

The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you live in Madison and run out of your favorite beverage there’s no need to get behind the wheel. That next glass can come to you.

”We started our first delivery on Thanksgiving 2021,” said Raj Ramarao.

More than eight months later the founder and president of Moonshine Mississippi are making daily alcohol pickups and drop-offs just like Uber. He was the first business in the state to receive a license to deliver alcohol.

”A lot of times when I go to the customers’ homes they are first of all surprised that this is legal in Mississippi and they’re surprised that somebody’s actually doing it, and some people place orders just to try it out to see if it’s real or not,” said Ramarao.

Moonshine MS takes orders online or through the app. Three other drivers also pick up orders from four stores in Madison county.

”It has really just picked up in the last couple of months,” said Madison Cellars owner Peter Clark. His business is one of the participating stores.

Clark said busy working moms and other professionals are taking advantage of the convenience.

“People are used to staying home. they’re used to having their groceries delivered,” said Clark. “They having their food delivered. everything’s being done online and having it delivered to their door. So yeah it’s good”.

Drivers check the I.D.’s of customers and Ramarao said deliveries must end at 10 p.m.

”We are not an out-of-state company that when we generate and the jobs we bring into the state will stay here,” added the Mississippi entrepreneur. Seven hundred are registered online, and he hopes to branch out to Hinds and Rankin counties as well as Starkville and Oxford.

For more information go to https://www.moonshinems.com/

