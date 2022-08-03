NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service

NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.(nazdravie via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - NBC is changing its daytime programming lineup starting in September.

On Wednesday, NBCUniversal announced that “Days of Our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, will be moving to the company’s streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12.

According to NBC, the fan-favorite drama is making the move to help launch “NBC News Daily” in the drama’s former network time slot.

NBC representatives said new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock, with the show’s video library also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

“With a large percentage of the “Days of Our Lives” audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“NBC News Daily” will reportedly be an hour-long program featuring journalists that include Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

NBC said the news program would provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news while also being available via its streaming services.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Lazarus said.

NBC-owned stations are also expected to announce upcoming specific daytime scheduling.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Phillip Laster Jr.
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
Caleb Anderson
‘Armed and dangerous’ Green Bay homicide suspect captured in Alabama
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against...
Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant