Public voice ps concerns during Meridian school bond issue meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District hosted a final community meeting Tuesday night aimed at informing eligible voters about the $34 million special bond election set for next week.

News 11 grabbed mixed reactions to the multi-million-dollar bond issue.

Locals who live in the Meridian Public School District heard of the school’s plan for a no-tax-increase bond issue. When the Q & A’s began, conversations among different people sparked.

“The main thing is the safety features. I serve as a district 2 constable. There are five schools in my district. I patrol these schools in my district on a daily basis. A lot of time I see kids that are not in school and people that are constantly walking in the neighborhood. I even witness people walking through Meridian High School campus, Magnolia School campus, Northwest, and West Hills Elementary campus. I see it on a daily basis. I think with this bond issue they are saying closing some of these access points to these campuses will also make our kids safer,” said Meridian local, Ondray Harris.

The Vice President of the Carver Community Coalition was present at the meeting. He said he supports the bond issue, but there is still an issue his coalition is concerned about.

“When the statement was made that we might as well face it that we have a dwelling population, and it is going to be that way. There was no allowance for the possibility of growth. I have a problem with that. We just decided that we are going to be a smaller city or school, therefore, we are going to close some schools. I am a proponent of growth. I believe Meridian’s better days are ahead of her,” said VP of Carver Community Coalition, Chic Johnson.

Director of Operations Clay Sims shares when construction will begin for this project if this bond issue receives 60% of positive votes.

“Work can begin perhaps in the Fall of 2023. Some of the larger projects will take a little longer to design. Those projects will lag behind. Ideally, it would break down soon after,” said Sims.

The $34 million no-tax-increase bond vote will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, for eligible voters who live in the Meridian Public School District.

