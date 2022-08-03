Rainy and muggy day ahead

By Chase Franks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of our area in the afternoon and evening hours. The classic summer heat mixing with the available moisture will tag team to cause those showers and thunderstorms to pop up. Rainfall estimates will be very local as some spots could see up to 1″ of rainfall, but there is still the possibility that some spots do not get any rain.

Even if you do not get any rain, it will still be very muggy, and we are under a dense fog advisory until 10 am today. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s but with how muggy it feels outside, feel like temperatures could be in the upper 90s across the area. If I were you, I would hope for the rain as that will be the lifesaver in keeping the temperatures lower across the area, but areas with no rain will be experiencing a hotter day.

Tracking the Tropics: All is quiet

