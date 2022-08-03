State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning.

A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her driveway. She then walked outside and discovered that her patrol vehicle had been damaged.

Vicksburg police said the rear driver-side window had also been shattered and the rear passenger window had a bullet hole in it. Shell casings were also recovered outside the home.

Detectives are currently interviewing possible witnesses.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Vicksburg police at (601) 636-2511.

