Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian are trying to find out who is responsible for two different armed robberies that happened earlier this week.

Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a seemingly coordinated way. Click above to watch the video in real time and slow motion.

Two of the suspects enter and run in one direction while the others go in another. At one point, a suspect in a blue hoodie can be seen putting a note on the door before all of the suspects ran out. They were only able to steal a little bit of cash and a few cartons of cigarettes.

If you have information about this robbery or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

