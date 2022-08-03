Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery

By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian are trying to find out who is responsible for two different armed robberies that happened earlier this week.

Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a seemingly coordinated way. Click above to watch the video in real time and slow motion.

Two of the suspects enter and run in one direction while the others go in another. At one point, a suspect in a blue hoodie can be seen putting a note on the door before all of the suspects ran out. They were only able to steal a little bit of cash and a few cartons of cigarettes.

If you have information about this robbery or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
'CPS failed us': Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
Phillip Laster Jr.
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

James Fulgham charged with sexual battery.
Man indicted on sexual battery charges
Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain
Lauderdale County School District has plans to open up a new technical career center
Lauderdale Cefco robbery surveillance images
Jackson State University
JSU’s annual Day of Giving exceeds $500k goal