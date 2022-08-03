Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Lamar girls volleyball

This weeks Total Pain Care team of the week goes to the Lamar Raiders for getting a big win to open up their season.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week goes out to the Lamar girls volleyball team.

Head coach, Courtney Schimelpfening, scheduled their first game of the season to be against Madison St. Joe, which is the team they lost to in the MAIS 5A state championship last season.

The Raiders worked all off season to prepare for revenge. They sweep the Bruins to open up their season!

Lamar won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-23 and the third set 26-24.

They now start the season 1-0.

Congratulations to the Lamar girls volleyball team for being this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cefco store robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale.
Deputies search for armed robbery suspects
Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health....
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week goes to the Lamar girls volleyball team.
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Lamar Raiders girls volleyball
Warriors looking to rebuild with young talent to continue their five consecutive state...
Russell Christian Academy relying on young team in upcoming
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies
Senior wide receiver, Kam Darden, hypes up his young team during practice.
Russell Christian Academy looks to rely on young talent in the new season