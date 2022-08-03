Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Lamar girls volleyball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week goes out to the Lamar girls volleyball team.

Head coach, Courtney Schimelpfening, scheduled their first game of the season to be against Madison St. Joe, which is the team they lost to in the MAIS 5A state championship last season.

The Raiders worked all off season to prepare for revenge. They sweep the Bruins to open up their season!

Lamar won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-23 and the third set 26-24.

They now start the season 1-0.

Congratulations to the Lamar girls volleyball team for being this weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

